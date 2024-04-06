













Guinness World Records, the organization that records the most varied world records, awarded one of them to the anime of Jujutsu Kaisen. That is the one that corresponds to 'most requested animated television show'.

It can also be seen as that of 'most popular anime in the world'which had Attack on Titan since 2020. The decision by those responsible was based on data collected by the analysis company Parrot Analytics.

According to the information collected by the company mentioned above, the anime Jujutsu Kaisen has a global demand index that is 71.2 times larger than the average for any other program.

Parrot Analytics calculates the demand for any television show based on various factors, such as billions of data captured, video consumption, participation in social networks, Internet searches and even downloads.

The most viewed anime worldwide apart from Jujutsu Kaisen are Attack on Titanwhich we mentioned before, and One Piece. According to the firm mentioned before, in the case of the first it was due to its end last year.

As for the second, the premiere of his live-action series on Netflix helped him a lot. Many people became interested in One Piece for the program. Despite this, neither this anime nor Attack on Titan They managed to be the most viewed of 2023.

The second season of the anime Jujutsu Kaisenwhich lasted two quarters of a year, was key to obtaining this Guinness Record.

The demand for this anime was 128 times that of any other show on December 29, 2023.

Parrot Analytics revealed that it was fans belonging to Generation Z who watched this anime the most, since we are talking about 71.3%, which surpassed Attack on Titan (64.4%) and One Piece (56.7%).

