The film of Jujutsu Kaisen will come out on December 24, 2021 in Japanese cinemas and an announcement of one scene after the credits has been officially announced. According to some, this scene after the credits could be a prelude to season 2 by Jujutsu Kaisen.

In the official Twitter account of Jujutsu Kaisen A post has been published warning fans who will see the film that they should look forward to the post-credits scene. The tweet did not elaborate further on the matter, but it is possible to guess the nature of this extra scene, as mentioned at the beginning of the article.

The Map Studio is known for its inhuman pace of release and frantic announcements. It wouldn’t be surprising at all if season 2’s Jujutsu Kaisen was announced on the same day as the film’s release, especially after an official tweet like this one.

The first screenings of the film by Jujutsu Kaisen they will finish in a few hours. Consequently, we will know for sure what the content of this post credits scene will be in the next few hours, or as soon as Japanese fans share it on social media. The official Twitter account is also likely to announce this publicly in the near future.

As for the release of the aforementioned film, there are still no details on the release date outside of Japanese territory, but it will probably arrive quite soon in the West, given the popularity of the series around the world.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, all living things emanate a called energy Cursed Energy, which results from negative emotions that naturally flow throughout the body. Normal people cannot control this flow in their bodies. As a result, they continually lose Cursed Energy, which causes the birth of Curses, a race of spiritual beings whose primary desire is to harm humanity. The Sorcerers they are people who control the flow of Cursed Energy in their bodies, allowing them to use it as they please and also to reduce its release.