Tsuchigami – one of the animators of Studio MAPPA's popular dark shonen – was a focus of fans' interest, especially for the episode of Todo and Mahito's fight – one of those that closed the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen–.

Some fans consider that the series has plagiarized iconic scenes from other anime. In particular, it speaks of Birdy the Mighty: Decode Episode 12, Noein: To Your Other Self Episode 12, Man of Steel, Yozakura Quartet: Hoshi no Umi, Naruto Shippuden Episode 167, Sacred Seven and My Hero Academia.

The community – part of – found so many similarities that they have decided to call the anime Copy Kaisenin view of the multiple scene references they have noticed in the series.

One of those that causes the most discomfort is My Hero Academia:

Also referenced Bleach, Attack On Titan, Evangelion and One Punch Man to mention the most popular anime. However, the team defended itself under the considerations that they have used the series as a mere reference, and adds that the scenes that the community is talking about are part of the iconic catalog of anime scenes, so It is a recursive concept that is used in general.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Despite this, some fans consider it unfair that they are used without mentioning it – because no credit is given to the other animators or creators of the sequence. They consider that it is not as naive, as the team mentions, because they have “too many” “references.”

Copy Kaisen: Is Jujutsu Kaisen plagiarizing other series?

Stories are recursive, at the end of the day, discourses are based on other discourses. If we think about it carefully, all the stories return to the Iliad, to the Odyssey, to the ancient texts that we see and of which we are most certain. This does not always imply that the new texts only plagiarize them, but that They use the resources at their disposal and generate a new environment for narratives that are in constant change and communication with previous ones. Stories transmute, tropes are renewed based on their origins.

Correspondingly to this, I consider that, The same thing happens in the animation sequences, Classic mechanics are likely to be recurring, proprietary, and even canonical for certain events. However, there must of course be some balance between the use of old sequences and the freshness of something original.

