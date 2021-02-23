Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime of recent months, since its premiere in the fall 2020 season. This story tells the adventures of Yuuji Itadori after being involved in the world of sorcery by a … peculiar accident that leads him to be the recipient of a very powerful curse.

And while the manga written by Gege Akutami continues to publish a new chapter every week, maybe there is something that you still do not know as a fan of this work.

It turns out, that before officially publishing Jujutsu Kaisen as a serialized manga, its author had earlier released a short story on the pages of the Jump GIGA in 2017. The series is named Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, and it only has four chapters.

This prequel did so well with readers that then Akutami decided to go big with Jujutsu Kaisen officially.

Should you read the Jujutsu prequel?

If you are wondering how interesting this story is and if you should give it a try, we tell you that in English it is already available under the title of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 edited by Viz Media.

And in reality, as is evident, many of the ideas shown in these four chapters germinated in what we are seeing today; Nevertheless, everything that happened in these previous years is considered canon within the main story.

In fact, many of the things that are happening in the current arc of the manga may have origins in events that were narrated in Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

In addition to delving into one of the most important villains in history, you can also get a glimpse of characters like Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki and Panda in their early years as students.

Hopefully in Latin America Panini bring us this story soon to Spanish. Meanwhile you can buy the volumes of the current manga in the official website, or read each new chapter totally free through Manga Plus.

Are you going to dare to read the prequel to Jujutsu Kaisen? Let us know in the comments.



