Today, January 15, 2021, the new arc of Jujutsu Kaisen belonging to the chapters of The Exchange Festival with Kyoto, where after having trained hard, Itadori returns with his friends before this event, for which we also saw preparing Fushiguro and Nobara.

The problem is that your opponents will not take it simply as a school event, as there are much darker plans behind it. With episode # 14 of Jujutsu Kaisen We will see how this story begins to unfold and, as often happens in animes, there is a change in the music and the animations of the beginning and end.

Meet the 2nd opening of Jujutsu Kaisen

In Twitter Several clips corresponding to these sequences have already begun to circulate. The 2 opening of Jujutsu Kaisen is named Vivid vice interpreted by Who-ya Extended:

What many are grateful for is that, although the opening 2 for Jujutsu Kaisen It gives hints to manga readers about the events they can expect to see animated, it does not spoil those who only watch anime.

On the other hand, a sadness for many is that we will say goodbye to the magnificent Lost in paradise by ALI, which became the favorite ending of several this season, to give way to the 2 ending of Jujutsu Kaisen Give it Back by Cö shu Nie:

As often happens with endings, it is a much more nostalgic and calm theme.

