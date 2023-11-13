













Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash – You can pre-order it now on Nintendo Switch and this is what you get









Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash It will arrive on all platforms in February 2024. It is a 3D fighting title. A new trailer allowed us to see more about the mechanics and animations it will feature. In this one, it will be necessary to form teams of two characters who will face different curses to protect the modern city of Tokyo.

Previously, it was reported that Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will have a catalog of more than fifteen fighters –sorcerers and curses– which include those most beloved by fans, so far revealed: Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Gojo Satoru, Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, Panda and Ryomen Sukuna, the powerful and feared king of the curses.

The pre-sale for Nintendo Switch will have an impressive bonus which was announced in the trailer that focuses on the dynamism of the mechanics of the new installment. If you pre-sale you can get a set of outfits for our beloved main cast: Jujutsu High First Year Outfit.

The trailer of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash It also adds information about the DLC and the different editions of the video game. They are the following:

Standard Edition

base game

Pre-order bonus: A Jujutsu High first-year outfit set

Digital Deluxe Edition

base game

Pre-order Bonus: Jujutsu High First Year Outfit Set

DLC: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death

Jujusta 2024 baseball minigame.

Definitive Digital Edition

base game

Pre-order bonus: Jujutsu High First Year Outfit Set.

DLC: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death

Jujusta 2024 Baseball Minigame

Digital art book and soundtrack

DLC: Anime End Theme 1 Outfit Set

With this pre-sale bonus, will you be encouraged to purchase your title from now on?

What type of game is Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash?

Delivery is a 2×2 3D fighting video game that energizes with team attacks, which can propose unmatched ranges of power combinations. For their part, cursed techniques will be mastered by completing fights that increase the power level of each fighter. In other words, It is a progressive video game.

