













Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash would already have a release window









Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Crash It will be available from February 2, 2024. The playable characters have already been announced, and they are definitely the most beloved, so at the very least, we will have excellent fan service.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Crash confirmed to Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, Ryomen Sukuna, Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki and Panda. In other words, the main cast of the series.

On the other hand, the hand-to-hand combat mechanics as well as the cursed techniques have been perfectly illustrated in the trailers and we know that we can expect more than a fighting game. There will be exceptional combos and a wide catalog of attacks.

The progressive style of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Crash So, the further you advance, the greater the power of your character will be, Players will be able to unlock attacks as they progress through the story.

Source: Bandai Namco

The scenarios have also been shown, and we can see the breadth of their animations and the aesthetic details that will allow us to embrace that dark reality.

We recommend you: Jujutsu Kaisen reveals the true form of the unstoppable Sukuna

What platforms will Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash be available for?

The new 2 vs. fighting video game. 2 is developed by Bandai Namco and will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

It will be based on the manga Jujutsu Kaisen, the popular work by Gege Akutami that currently has the second anime season airing. The film that works as a prequel is also available on Crunchyroll.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)