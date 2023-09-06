













Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash – When is it coming out? What platforms can you play it on?









Jujutsu Kaisen returned to our screens in the summer season of 2023, the second season will begin to introduce one of the darker arcs in the story. However, it will not be the only thing we will see from the popular shonen.

A video game installment was announced in April 2023. Some details were revealed but not its release date. However, even those winks are really interesting.

Bandai Namco announced that Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will be faithful to the original manga work. The visual effects will correspond to the same movement that we have seen in the anime delivery. It is expected that the aesthetics of the line and the color will be very similar to what we have already seen. Explosive and very intense animations!

Source: Bandai Namco

It seems that Cursed Clash It will have a repertoire of at least fifteen sorcerers (fighters). In this new franchise title, players will be able to select teams and play 2 versus 2; each will feature unique team and individual combos.

What platforms will Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash be available on?

The new Bandai Namco video game, inspired by the original work of Gege Akutami’s manga, will reach almost all of our favorite consoles.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will be available for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

