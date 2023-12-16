BANDAI NAMCO And Byking announce that two new playable fighters are ready to join the core roster of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clashand they are none other than Yuta Okkotsu And Suguru Geto.

Yuta Okkotsu He specializes in close combat. His emotions and his Cursed Energy they increase exponentially when an ally is wounded, making him capable of reversing any situation. Under certain conditions, it will manifest itself alongside him Rikawhich will overwhelm opponents with a powerful attack.

Suguru Geto he is a charismatic spellcaster who excels at close and medium ranges. He tilts the battle in his favor by using the Cursed Spiritsspell manipulation techniques and martial arts!

While waiting to be able to admire them in action with a trailer, we offer you a gallery of images dedicated to the two characters! But first, we remind you that Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is coming from February 2, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo SwitchAnd PC Street Steam.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu