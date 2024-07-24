BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Byking they revealed the arrival of a new character for Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash. It’s about Kamohoritoshiwhich will be implemented through a free update starting from next July 25th. The character will be embellished with different colors, and new objects will be released for the customization of your profile.

We leave you now with the trailer dedicated to Kamo Noritoshi, wishing you as always a good viewing.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash – Kamo Noritoshi

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, Byking Street Gematsu