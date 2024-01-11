BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Byking have released a new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash dedicated to Yuta Okkotsu And Suguru Geto. As previously mentioned, the two characters from the animated feature film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 they will be part of the very rich basic roster of the game. You can find further details on the two in our previous article.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will be available in the West starting starting February 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash – Yuta and Suguru

Source: BANDAI NAMCO, Byking Street Gematsu