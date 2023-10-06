BANDAI NAMCO Entertainmentyou Byking share a new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, the two-on-two action game based on the famous manga and anime. With this new trailer three new characters are introduced to the roster: Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki and Panda.

We remind you that Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is currently in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam). However, a release date has not yet been announced.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash – Character trailer 2

