BANDAI NAMCO And Byking have released a new trailer for the protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clashcoming soon February 2, 2024. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to see Kento Nanami, Eso & Kechizu And Mahito in action. As previously anticipated, the title will allow us to address 2 vs 2 fightsand depending on the pair of characters chosen we will be able to take advantage of unique power synergies.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash – Kento Nanami, Eso & Kechizu and Mahito

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu