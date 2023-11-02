BANDAI NAMCO has released a new trailer dedicated to the protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clashcoming soon February 2, 2024. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, allows us to see it in action Aoi Todo, Hanami And Jogo. As previously mentioned, one of the features of the game are its characters 2 vs 2 fightsdepending on the pair of characters we choose we will be able to create unique power synergies capable of defeating any opponent.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash – Aoi Todo, Hanami and Jogo

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu