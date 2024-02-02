Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash – The launch trailer

BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released the launch trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, available today on consoles and PC. Within the game we will not only find a very rich story mode that will retrace the events of first season of the anime and the film JUJUTSU KAISEN 0but also a multiplayer mode in which we will be able to face opponents from all over the world in 2VS2 combat.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always!

JUJUTSU KAISEN CURSED CLASH BRINGS ITS CURSED ENERGY TO CONSOLE AND PC

Bandai Namco Europe announces that JUJUTSU KAISEN CURSED CLASH, the first console video game in the dazzling JUJUTSU KAISEN anime and manga series, is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via STEAM. In this powerful 3D action brawler, players will have to learn to master their cursed energy and fight with their favorite characters.

For the launch trailer: https://youtu.be/o-HeWPpLQOw

JUJUTSU KAISEN CURSED CLASH offers a single-player mode that will take fans into the crazy action of the first season of the series, as well as the feature film JUJUTSU KAISEN 0, where Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu and a cast of unique sorcerers will have to defend humanity from some terrible monsters, also known like Curses, in modern Japan. In multiplayer modes, players will be able to choose from sixteen of their favorite characters to compete in 2v2 matches, ranked or casual, in private online lobbies or with complete strangers. Furthermore, they will have to learn the cursed techniques to unleash powerful attacks and team combos. With more battles you gain more power, so it will be possible to unlock increasingly powerful attacks while also increasing the power level of your fighter.

Thanks to dynamic animations and movements, powerful attacks and a distinctive aesthetic faithful to the series, JUJUTSU KAISEN CURSED CLASH will win over both fans of the series and new players looking for exciting anime-style combat.

JUJUTSU KAISEN CURSED CLASH is now available in both physical and digital formats for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Edition versions also include Jujusta 2024, the independent, retro-style baseball game featuring the JUJUTSU KAISEN teams, as well as the “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death” DLC.

For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Official site: https://www.bandainamcoent.eu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcoit/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bandainamcoit