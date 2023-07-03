Bandai Namco Europe has announced that the popular manga and anime Jujutsu Kaisen will become a video game. Jujitsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is a 3D action brawler in which players can team up with the cast of the anime and unleash attacks with the famous “Cursed Techniques” in two-on-two fights. Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. In the game it will be possible to choose your favorite character and relive the action of the anime, in which the protagonist Yuji Itadori and his allies defend humanity in modern Japan from the monsters known as Curses. The game stays true to the original work with graphics inspired by the aesthetics of the series, with a selection of over 15 fighters to choose from. Combinations of different characters will have different synergies and dynamics from pair to pair, and by completing battles, players will increase the fighter’s power level, unlocking even more powerful attacks.