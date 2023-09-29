













Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash shows us the characters we can play with









The combats that players will be able to fight look impressive, particularly because of the type of spells and characters that we will have. The new trailer lets us see the techniques of the first confirmed characters who are the following:

Yuji Itadori

Megumi Fushiguro

Nobara Kugisaki

Satoru Gojo Ryomen Sukuna

In other words, The entire cast of the first season was shown, along with the most impressive skills. Let us remember that the delivery will be in 3D format, which gives rise to a new experience materialized from new textures.

Source: Bandai Namco

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash It will have a story mode and an online combat mode. So players will be able to face each other. Also, something interesting about the title is that the characters will get stronger as time goes by. This way you can become unstoppable.

We recommend you: Jujutsu Kaisen: What happened in chapter 236? Is he really dead?

What platforms will Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash be available for?

The video game developed by Bandai Namco will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

However, the release date has not been revealed yet. The trailer only reads “Very soon”, like on the other official sites.

The second season of the anime series is animated by Studio MAPPA, currently having its second season serialized. The episodes are broadcast on Crunchyroll.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)