But first the company published another one where Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Saturo Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna enter the scene. These are the confirmed characters for the game.

These videos show the movements and special attacks that these young sorcerers and their teacher have in Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash.

These come directly from Gege Akutami’s manga and which the MAPPA studio managed to recreate quite well in animation.

This is why each of them has a defined battle style that is different from the other combatants. One of the ways to enjoy this title is alone.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

However, the idea behind Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is that it can also be played in 2 vs. teams. 2. It is necessary to choose an ideal partner to fight and create unique combinations that work with each player’s playing style.

The different Cursed Techniques that sorcerers use in the series will be represented in this game. By the way, at the moment only the characters who are the heroes within the story appear.

But in the information shared by Bandai Namco about Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash Cursed Spirits are also mentioned.

That is, the Curses that appear in history. The evil Sukuna, one of the main enemies, falls into that category.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

So it is possible that these villains will appear in the next videos. This title is a cross-platform development and will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Apart from Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

