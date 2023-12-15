













Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash: Satoru Gojo gives us a lesson in how game mechanics work | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









This is entertained by Satoru Gojo, one of the most popular characters and who is a teacher at the Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College. The video touches on a number of points about the gameplay.

This is how the battle system can be seen. We must not forget that the key mechanics of Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash The idea is to fight in pairs.

We recommend: Jujutsu Kaisen: Fans launch a petition to change MAPPA's working conditions.

When two characters combine their attacks and special techniques, the result is truly spectacular. The necessary teamwork to dominate the cursed ritual battles. This is something that this video game is replicating from Gege Akutami's original manga.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

And it can also be seen on more than one occasion in the MAPPA anime. The fighters who are included in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash They have their own techniques and special movements which must be taken advantage of.

The game has a cast of 15 characters, including, in addition to Gojo, the protagonist Yuji Itadori and his companions Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki. The same applies to Maki Zen'in, Panda and Toge Inumaki.

Satoru Gojo is here with a special class!

Defeat enemies in teams, use cursed energy, play with your friends online and more in JUJUTSU KAISEN CURSED CLASH! Available February 2, 2024

Reserve today!https://t.co/6UuB9qhsaM pic.twitter.com/LUKAw1gZFT — BANDAI NAMCO Latam (@BandaiNamcoLA) December 14, 2023

But just like the heroes of the series there will also be villains in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clashsuch as Ryomen Sukuna, Mahito, Jogo and others.

The new trailer also touches on topics such as online play, customization features, story mode, and more.

Source: Bandai Namco.

This title will be available for sale on February 2, 2024 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Reservations are now available in physical and digital stores.

Apart from Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)