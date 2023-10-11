The release date for is revealed today Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clashthe first console title based on the animated series and the original manga by Gege Akutami. The launch of the game BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Byking is set for the next one February 2, 2024 and the target platforms will be PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The news comes from a page shown and then removed on PlayStation Store, which showed one of the antagonist characters for the first time with a screenshot, Jogo.

The page in question has been stored in Google’s cache and is still visible via this link. Below is the description of the game translated into Italian.

“For the first time ever, Shueisha’s acclaimed Weekly Shonen Jump series, Jujutsu Kaisen, expands into the domain of console gaming!

Embrace the Cursed Energy and master the Jujutsu of Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo and other Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits! Team up with your favorite characters and immerse yourself in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen with this two-on-two fighting game.

Enjoy action-packed cooperative gameplay as you utilize each character’s unique Jujutsu, hone your skills in battle, and wield increasingly powerful Jujutsu and domain expansions to take down your enemies!”

Source: PlayStation Store Street Gematsu