The information was reported by Gematsu, thanks to the opening of the official page dedicated to the game on the PlayStation Store of PS5 and PS4. Unfortunately, the page is currently unreachable, which suggests that it was probably put online ahead of time, anticipating a grand announcement from Bandai Namco and the developers of Byking which could arrive in the next few hours or days.

It was revealed exit date Of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The action brawler based on the famous manga and anime by Gege Akutami will debut in stores on February 2, 2024 .

Hunting for curses with Itadori and the other protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen

According to information shared previously, Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will be a genre tie-in action brawler 2v2. In the game we will take on the role of Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo and the other main and secondary characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, including the evil spirits who play the role of antagonists in the story. Each character will feature a unique fighting style based on the original ones seen in the manga and anime, including the powerful Domination Expansion technique. Above you will find the first official trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash published in conjunction with the presentation of the game.

For those who don’t know, Jujutsu Kaisen is a shonen genre manga based on fighting, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. The story follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a student who, due to a strange twist of fate, obtains demonic powers by ingesting a finger of the demon Ryomen Sukuna. For this reason he will be forced to enter the Institute of Occult Arts in Tokyo and become a Sorcerer, individuals with special powers capable of eradicating curses, in the meantime he will have to deal with the spirit of Sukuna who tries to take possession of his body .