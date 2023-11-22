













Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is a 3D fighting title that will feature a catalog of more than fifteen classic anime characters, among which stand out: Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Gojo Satoru, Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, Panda, Ryomen Sukuna, Kento Nanami and Mahito who will also manipulate their cursed techniques.

Let us remember that Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash It will be a progressive title, so you can improve your character as you advance in the story. It should be noted that it is a 2 vs. video game. 2.

The new trailer gave us a closer look at the mechanics –still in the process of being polished– by Kento Nanami, Mahito and Jogo. Furthermore, we also saw Gojo Satoru in the middle of the fire. Apparently, the combos will have their joke but they will be a treasure. Not to mention Nanami’s movements in the midst of chaos.

The animation sequences are impressive, the movement is really fluid, and the combos have amazing textures. Fans of the saga will really enjoy it.

The installment is based on the manga work written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It is currently published in an edition of Shuēisha. Chapter 242 is the last one and sets up a rather dangerous fight. The world of sorcerers hangs by a delicate thread.

When is Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash coming out?

February 2, 2024 will arrive Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC platforms.

The pre-sale is now open and if you purchase it you will get a gift set of cosmetics – Jujutsu High’s first year outfit.

