BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released a new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clashthe next one coming February 2, 2024. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will feature none other than Gojo Satoru. The teacher of Tokyo Jujutsu High will reveal all the mechanics that we will find within the game, including the character customization system and some additional details on the story mode.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the title will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash – Gojo Satoru Special Lesson

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu