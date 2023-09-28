BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released the first trailer dedicated to the characters that we will be able to use in Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash. The video highlights five of the protagonists of the work Gege Akutamithat is to say: Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo And Ryomen Sukuna.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. At the moment a possible release window has not yet been announced. You can find further information on the title in our previous article. Good vision!

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash – Character Trailer #1

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu