The new advance of Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash revealed more of Yuta Okkotsu's gameplay, one of the most beloved characters in history. In the trailer we see him confront Geto.

We were able to appreciate several of their ritual techniques and of course, we see Rika, the curse with which the character was introduced in the anime. And yes, in case you had any doubts, it is as impressive as you would expect.

Let us remember that the character closed the second season of the anime and will have a very important role in the next season that will adapt the Culling Game arc. Seeing it in the video game was more than necessary.

The characters confirmed for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash are

Yuji Itadori

Megumi Fushiguro

Nobara Kugisaki

Satoru Gojo

Ryomen Sukuna

Maki Zenin

Toge Inumaki

Panda

Aoi Everything

Game

Hanami

Kento Nanami

Mahito

That / Kechizu

Yuta Okkotsu

Suguru Geto

Do you already know who you want to play with?

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash: When is it coming out? How much will it cost? What consoles will it be available for?

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash will be released on February 1, 2024. It is a fighting video game developed by Bying Inc and published by Bandai Namco.

The pre-sale on Steam is already underway, you can check it out here. The title will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows.

Below is the price of the edition for PC:

Original edition: 819 MXN

Deluxe edition: 1089 MXN

Definitive edition: 1369 MXN

nintendo switch – Digital formats:

Original edition: 1019 MXN

Deluxe edition: 1369 MXN

Definitive edition: 1709 MXN

PlayStation:

Original edition: 59.99 USD

Deluxe Edition: 79.99 USD

Definitive Edition: $99

Xbox:

Original edition: 59.99 USD

Deluxe Edition: 79.99 USD

Definitive Edition: 99 USD

