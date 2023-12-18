













Both will be controllable characters in this title developed by Byking and published by Bandai Namco. Although there are no videos of them in action, there are a few screenshots and details.

Yuka Okkotsu, in Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clashhas the cursed technique of Special Grade Cursed Apparition, Rika Orimoto and the passive ability of Rage.

He is a combatant who prefers to fight hand-to-hand, while his emotions and cursed energy rise when he is wounded.

This gives him an advantage when allowing himself to be damaged and under certain conditions Rika, the love of his life, appears and greatly strengthens his attacks until he becomes almost invincible.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

Suguru Geto, for his part, has the cursed Cursed Spirit Manipulation technique in Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash. As for its passive ability, it is Special Grade Curse User.

He is an evil sorcerer who knows how to fight both at short and long distance. To combat, he uses cursed spirits with various effects, as well as spell manipulation techniques and even martial arts. He is an extremely dangerous character.

Suguru Geto is a charismatic spellcaster who excels at close and medium range. Sway the battle in your favor by using Cursed Spirits, spell manipulation techniques, and martial arts! Pre-order #JujutsuKaisen Cursed Clash before it releases February 2, 2024! pic.twitter.com/ctVjDAtq3m — JUJUTSU KAISEN CURSED CLASH (@JJK_videogame) December 16, 2023

in #JujutsuKaisen Cursed Clash, Yuta Okkotsu is a close-range attacker. His emotions and Cursed Energy increase when an ally is wounded, turning the situation upside down! Under certain conditions, Rika manifests and overwhelms with a powerful follow-up attack! pic.twitter.com/pjopsx3HbN — JUJUTSU KAISEN CURSED CLASH (@JJK_videogame) December 16, 2023

Both Yuka Okkotsu and Suguru Geto first appeared in the film Jujutsu Kaisen 0which is the prequel to the television anime.

Bandai Namco will surely publish a trailer where their techniques and combat style can be seen in action.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is on its way to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Its release date is February 1, 2024 in Japan and the following day in the rest of the world.

