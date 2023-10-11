Something that is quite common in the video game industry is that when an anime becomes quite popular, there will obviously be people interested in developing their own game to be able to squeeze more out of said franchise. And that happened precisely with the revelation of Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clasha game that is based on this manga, which is now considered one of the biggest rivals of Demon Slayer.

We already knew about its existence a few months ago, but Bandai Namco It had not yet revealed the release date, something that changed a few hours ago with a new trailer, where you can see cinematics and a bit of gameplay in question. Confirming that the next February 2, 2024 Users will be able to purchase their copy on various consoles, as well as on streaming platforms. PC.

Here the video:

This is the synopsis of the game:

In Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, players will form teams of two characters to fight in exciting and intense battles to defend humanity against monsters known as Curses in modern-day Tokyo at Jujutsu High. Different character combinations will have unique synergies and power dynamics, resulting in a wide range of powerful team attacks, explosive combos, and more. “Cursed Techniques” can be mastered by completing battles to increase each fighter’s power level, unlocking stronger attacks as they progress. Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash features over 15 playable fighters, including fan-favorite characters: Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Gojo Satoru, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, Panda, and the legendary King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna .

Remember that this game is released on 2 of faith

Brero on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Bandai Namco

Editor’s note: The only thing I don’t like is that it is so similar to other anime games that have been released on the market, it seems that from Naruto Ninja Storm they took a mold to make everything the same. That’s surely not going to benefit the title of this franchise.