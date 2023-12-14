Bandai Namco has released a new gameplay trailer Of Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clashwhere Gojo Satoru, one of the main characters of the manga and anime, introduces players to the game mechanics of this 2v2 action brawler arriving in stores in a few months.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is a 3D 2v2 fighting game based on the anime and manga by Gege Akutami. We will therefore find in the roster the main characters of the series, such as Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki and Satoru Gojo himself, as well as the curses who play the role of antagonists in the story.

Each character will feature a unique fighting style based on the original ones seen in the manga and anime, including the powerfulDomain expansion. To perform the most powerful techniques it will be necessary to increase the level of Evil Energy by landing blows against opponents. It will also be possible to combine forces with companions to create spectacular and devastating combined attacks.