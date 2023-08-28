













We are talking about a couple of episodes available on his YouTube channel, with a duration between 23 and 24 minutes. It is in this way that fans will be able to update themselves on what has happened in this animation.

The first of them is a summary of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisenwhile the second one is from the animated movie, jujutsu kaisen 0. The latter still includes content from the second season.

It is common for some anime to have compilation episodes. But there is no shortage of those who hate them, especially when they are related to anime of normal duration with 12 episodes. What they want most is to move on with the story.

So in this way Crunchyroll gives the fans the opportunity to decide for themselves whether or not they want to see these summaries of jujutsu kaisen 0.

The upcoming episode of the second season is the sixth, which is also the 30th of the entire series. This one has a title ‘It’s Like That’ and will be available from August 31, 2023.

As in the case of other episodes, it will arrive on Crunchyroll the same day and with time you can expect its dubbing.

Currently, this video service handles dubbing in Latin Spanish, so it will only be a matter of waiting a few weeks to see it with this option.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen it will not end with the summer, but is planned to continue through the fall.

So the action will continue for a few more months and let’s hope that MAPPA, the studio in charge, does the best possible job with the adventures of Yuji Itadori and company.

Apart from Jujutsu Kaisen we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

