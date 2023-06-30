













Jujutsu Kaisen: Crunchyroll confirms that it will have a simulcast of the second season







The new season of Jujutsu Kaisen It will be available on Crunchyroll in simulcast format starting on July 6, 2023, its official release date.

Crunchyroll also confirmed that the installment will have dubbing in Latin American Spanish, English, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Spanish and Russian. However, their release dates will be announced later.

It was confirmed that the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will adapt two arcs of the manga: premature death and The incident in Shibuya. And it will have 23 chapters in total, in a delivery of two cours.

Source: MAPPA Studios

The first part will allow us to look into the past of Gojo Satoru, who lives an adolescence in which he grows up with his friends to become one of the most powerful sorcerers of all time, while at the same time, multiple secrets are revealed that will allow us to know and explain the origins of some important things.

This new installment will be in charge of Studios MAPPA under the direction of Shota Goshozono and with the script by Hiroshi Seko (VINLAND SAGA; Attack on Titan Final Season; Mob Psycho 100).

Currently the manga of Jujutsu Kaisen is at a critical point where the two strongest characters in the series face off. Gege Akutami’s work has 226 chapters and you can read the last three legally, for free and in Spanish through MangaPlus.

We recommend: Jujutsu Kaisen celebrates prior to the second season, 80 million copies sold

Where can I watch the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen?

If you haven’t seen the first season yet, You can watch all 25 episodes on the Crunchyroll platform. The movie is also available. which already begins to show us part of the events that occurred before Itadori and company appeared in the Society of Sorcerers.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)