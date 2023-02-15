At this time, anime productions tend to become more popular, that is because the reach by the public is much greater, and thanks to that, works like Jujutsu Kaisen They are among the top favorites. That goes from the format for manga and also for animation that even already has its own movie for theaters.

The franchise has reached a new phase of the arc of Culling Game, and the suspense of the new chapter is taking a turn with the murder of an important ally. While Kenjaku is doing his finishing move, there are many dangers to Yuji Itadori and the others. For his part, Megumi Fushiguro, It is in an unfavorable state that can get worse.

In the current pages of the manga, it is revealed that sukuna has taken control of Megumi in a deep sense. And now, Sukuna is about to kill Hana Kurusu. Megumi and Hana are getting closer to each other, and they noticed that hana has an even deeper connection to Megumi From the past.

So when she steps in to stop sukuna, in Chapter 213, he can take advantage of it. Although sukuna had removed her from the scene earlier, her possession by Angel it meant that he was able to recover quickly. For now, hana he is in total danger if one of his allies fails to show up in time.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: This anime is growing more and more popular, so it is not surprising that it later reaches the same levels as Naruto himself or similar.