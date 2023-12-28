













Jujutsu Kaisen confirms third season, will cover the Culling Game arc









However, Jujutsu Kaisen's third season will cover the Culling Game arc which has a certainly stormy path since what happened in the Shibuya Incident was something that many did not see coming, especially in such a short and transcendent episode.

It is worth noting that several spoilers are coming for chapter 47 of Jujutsu Kaisen and the truth is that we do not want to ruin the experience for you, so if you are not up to date with the anime, we suggest not continuing. If you've already seen it, then go ahead, here are the spoilers, plus we're going to talk to you about what's coming.

Jujutsu Kaisen: What happened at the end of the Shibuya Incident?

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen covered two arcs. The first was from Satoru Gojo's past when he was just becoming a very powerful sorcerer. The second covered the Shibuya Incident and well, if you're up to date with the series, well, you already know how things turned out.

Sukuna was sent to the middle of Shibuya, Nanami has already died, Nobara doesn't seem to be recovering and Chapter 47 puts Geto against Yuki Tsukumo. The story of these two goes back to when Toji Fushiguro had the mission to destroy the body that Tengen would have to use to stay alive.

Source: Mappa

Back then, Yuki asked Geto what kind of girls he liked and then they talked about what a world without curses would be like. It is worth emphasizing that the solution was for only sorcerers to exist, but that, at least for Yuki, is the easy way out.

The battle at the end of the Shibuya Incident caused Geto to wipe out much of Tokyo, escape with the cube that has Satoru Gojo imprisoned, and many crises within Japan.

Source: Mappa

All of this will give rise to the arc that many know as Culling Game which is accompanied by Yuji Itadori's quest to be exterminated by Yuta Okkotsu and then an unexpected alliance between Okkotsu, Megumi and Yuji himself.

Unfortunately, neither Toho Animation nor Mappa gave an approximate date for the premiere of the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen, so we will have to wait.

