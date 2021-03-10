Jujutsu Kaisen It is the anime of the moment, quite popular and that many group together with Black clover Y Boruto as of the best animated shonen of these last months.

Discussions aside, there is no doubt that the work of Gege Akutami is quite a success, and in large part it is also due to the incredible animation on the part of Studio MAPPA (yes, the ones who also cheer Shingeki no Kyojin).

Now, the anime is reaching its planned 24-episode finale with the Death Painting arc to close with a flourish (or at least the part of the Origin of Disobedience), it will be only 3 chapters, but they will introduce us to 3 very important villains for the story.

As is often the case in these cases, the designs for these characters have already been revealed, and there is one particularly that stands out due to a kind of ‘censorship’ that had not appeared before in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Censorship on a Jujutsu Kaisen villain … or something like that

Is about That, who wears both original and seductive garments in the manga, an issue that was immediately censored for the design it will have in the anime. Thanks to the Twitter user @kaikaikitan we have this comparison between manga and anime:

As you can see, the entire inner part of the outfit of That It was modified, and although it doesn’t really have a direct impact on his abilities, character or story, it is something that caught the attention of the community.

Either way, next to That two other villains arrive who will play a key role in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen; That incidentally is not confirmed, but considering the popularity of this work we do not doubt that we will have an official announcement in the future.

What do you think of this censorship within Jujutsu Kaisen? Let us know in the comments.

