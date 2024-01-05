













Those who appear in these are the popular Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna; These designs appeared published in the newest editions of the Japanese newspapers Asahi Shinbun and Yomiuri Shinbun.

In addition to celebrating the brand mentioned above, volume #25 of the manga is also being celebrated, which went on sale this January 4, 2024 in Japan.

It still needs to be available in the West; the most recent is #21, at least in English, which came out in November 2023.

With respect to the 90 million mentioned at the beginning, it should be noted that this figure is about copies in circulation of Jujutsu Kaisen. What does this mean?

This term applies not only to units purchased by readers. It is also those units that are on display on store shelves or in online stores. Likewise, it applies to those that are stored in the warehouse.

This is how the entire print run of copies of Jujutsu Kaisen discounting those held by Shueisha, which is the publisher in charge. These sales are a reflection of the popularity of the series.

But these sales would not have been possible without the help of the anime Jujutsu Kaisen. Its two seasons, as well as its animated film, have put the series in the sights of many fans.

Currently the third installment of the anime is on the way and again from the hands of MAPPA. From what has been revealed, it will be based on the Culling Game, an arc from Gege Akutami's manga.

But its release window or date is not known, so it is advisable to keep an eye on it.

