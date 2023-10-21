













The person who announced this was the mayor of this town, Ken Hasebe, and to reaffirm it, he decided to place a large sign in front of the train station, which prohibits the holding of this celebration.

The ad says ‘no events for Halloween on the streets of Shibuya’, and the ban is from October 27 to 31 between 6:00 pm and 5:00 am JST. The consumption of intoxicating beverages in public is not permitted.

Now how is this related to Jujutsu Kaisen? There was no shortage of media or people who stated that due to the recent events in the animated adaptation of MAPPA, fans would go to this place to remember them.

Fountain: MAPPA.

In fact, the Shibuya Incident Arc from the manga Jujutsu Kaisen takes place on October 31, and the same thing happens in the anime. So it would be very common for it to be people dressed up as the characters from the series.

But the decision of the authorities is not related to this. In reality it is with all the excess of visitors that arrive year after year. Center Gai alone will have 100 security guards patrolling the area constantly.

The mayor also asked the district’s stores, as well as other establishments, not to sell alcohol during the aforementioned period.

The authorities hope that with this measure fewer people will go to Shibuya on Halloween this year. It is likely that if some fans of Jujutsu Kaisen to this neighborhood but others would prefer not to.

Fountain: MAPPA.

The idea is to avoid crowds and possible ‘human stampedes’ like those that have taken place in other parts of the world.

