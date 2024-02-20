













Jujutsu Kaisen brings back a character everyone wanted to see back









In the previous chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen, several of the best sorcerers have faced Sukuna; Although they have fallen, at least they have left a more direct path for the sorcerers who must finish the job.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250, Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori managed to lock Sukuna in Yuta's domain.; who in turn showed a spectacular technique that, combined with Itadori's, managed to lower Sukuna's defenses, the young sorcerers reached Megumi's soul.

However, they did not count on the young man to resist fighting for his body and thus dominate Sukuna. Fushiguro is in pieces and the plan could fail because of it, while this and Megumi's life hang in the balance, Mai Zenin is ready to act.

Towards the end of chapter 251 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna realizes that a fatal blow awaits him from behind and it is precisely the sorceress without magical energy. It's Maki Zenin's turn to destroy everything!

Source: Studio MAPPA

We recommend you: The author of Jujutsu Kaisen commented that Fate Zero is one of the great influences on his story

Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Gojo Satoru dead?

Gojo Satoru is one of the most popular characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. In the Shibuya arc, the young master was sealed after a battle with his old friend.and after that, he was released in the middle of the Battle of Shinjuku.

In this arc he faced Sukuna, the king of curses, alone. And after that he was defeated after being cut in the waist. The last scenes of the character in the manga chapters were him arriving at the airport where he met his best friend and Nanami – another of the deceased characters from the manga –; However, after that we have no more information.

We only know that Shoko Ieri was in charge of collecting Gojo Satoru's body. Some of the fans are hopeful for his return, as well as Nobara Kugisaki's.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)