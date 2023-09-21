Today the world of anime is more than established in the market, which is why works like One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball and some more, are already a legend that has transcended generations due to their publication time. However, there are new proposals that have made them leave the spotlight somewhat and give way to novice manga creators, and just one of them is Jujutsu Kaisen.

This week, when a new chapter came out in print (236), something has been revealed that users had not seen coming or at least not in the way it was drawn, given that finally the fight between Sukuna and Satoru Gojo had a conclusion. The same one in which the sorcerer has suffered a notable death, which for some has not been in the most satisfactory way or at least with a certain degree of honor.

In short, the character was cut in half after a long time in which Sukuna He was meditating on how to reach him with his attacks, and so after killing him he mentioned that it was a duel worth remembering. Despite all this, fans were left with divided opinions, with threats to the manga creator who at no time has answered anything.

It is worth mentioning that the first appearance of gojo It was in the arch of Shibuya, which has left a mark, as it became the favorite of many, but had its respective absence because they kept it captive for quite some time. However, in the current saga he left his prison to meet a destiny that he has not convinced but definitely left a mark on the internet.

Editor’s note: I’m not a fan of this manga, but it totally made more noise than Luffy’s Gear 5, since there were more publications that appeared on the networks on the subject that I really don’t know about.