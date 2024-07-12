Gege Akutami is the author of Jujutsu Kaisenone of the most popular dark shonen of today. The series allowed us to meet one of the most evil beings facing a simple good-hearted young man. Now that the mangaka reported that the story is at its climax, he also gave details of its protagonist.

Yuji Itadori is the protagonist of Jujutsu KaisenHe is a young man who was raised by his grandfather, he has always had a much more robust physical strength than others and a kind and generous heart. He is a bit silly, but strong and the type to help others, in other words the “classic” shonen protagonist with its respective nuances.

Gege Akutami gave an interview now that we are living the twilight of Jujutsu Kaisen and showed us a new perspective of Yuji Itadori, here is what he said:

“My idea was to use other characters to pave a defined path and portray a universal protagonist. “I wanted Itadori to be a flexible character.”

In other words, a character we could connect with and believe in, because evil is everywhere:

“Itadori’s versatility is in the sense that he is easy to fit into shonen-type stories, but this can also make the stories a bit bland. When Itadori does something simple, like saving someone, there is no real need for a reason behind it.“So it’s easy to move the story along, but it can also make the reader not feel much or get a good sense of their actions.”

In other words, All of Itadori’s goodness also has its problems from the idea that his actions could feel undefined and thus he doesn’t tie up the knots well for the future. of history. However, it seems to me that Yuji Itadori has fulfilled his mission in Jujutsu Kaisenat least for this moment, has fallen because he has suffered terrible things, but he has not given up and I hope it stays that way, that the theory that he will become a curse in the end will be false.

Have you already read the last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen? Remember that they are available and free every Sunday from nine in the morning through Manga Plus, check it out here.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Hana Kurusu?

Hana Kurusu is an exorcist who is the container of a cursed object, Just like Yuji Itadori, the girl possesses Angel, but in reality unlike Yuji with Sukuna, she gets along quite well with him and you could even say that they are friends.

Fushiguro Megumi is his crush, When she was little, he saved her from a curse that had her trapped for a long time. Later, she meets the boys with whom she has an impressive chemistry, so much so that Yuji wants to stop seeing her because he fears that the girl will “usurp” Nobara Kugisaki’s place and he still hopes that his friend will return.

Hana Kurusu has a design reminiscent of biblical imagery. It seems that he will have a really important role in the next manga chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

