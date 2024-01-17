













Jujutsu Kaisen: Author had planned to kill the protagonist and end the series quickly









Although it may seem incredible, Jujutsu Kaisen was at risk of being canceled at the beginning of its publication, This is because it had a low reception. However, as time went by, the series improved its sales and now we have adaptations by the sophisticated Studio MAPPA.

We know that the author of the manga is not afraid of anything and is willing to make whatever move is necessary, as long as it contributes something interesting to the story. Several of the most beloved characters have perished because of this ideology. Recently, Gege Akutami commented that when he thought that Jujutsu Kaisen would be cancelled, he had decided that he would kill Yuji Itadori, the protagonist, to give an exemplary closure.

In this way, the author would have murdered the protagonist, it's surreal! Especially since his work is currently one of the most important dark shonen in the anime industry. Can you imagine a world without Itadori?

Source: Studio MAPPA

Well, although it must be clarified that Gojo Satoru, Nobara Kugisaki and Nanami have not been minor losses either; and the protagonist himself is still on the edge of the sword. We don't know how the story could end, but we're sure we can expect the worst-case scenario; In addition, the latest information showed that a series editor was working on a scene that could leave us speechless next Sunday.

We recommend you: Jujutsu Kaisen: Manager of the series promises a moment that will surprise everyone

When will the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen come out?

The third season of Jujutsu Kaisen will be adapted by Studio MAPPA and will resume the arc of the manga titled Culling Game.

The new installment of the title would be arriving in 2025, For its part, it was announced that the manga is in its final stretch and could end before the premiere of the third season.

The two seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen along with the film that works as a prequel, are available on the Crunchyroll streaming platform.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)