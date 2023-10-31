













We are referring to Gege Akutami, the author of the manga, who in a recent comment spoke in favor of these professionals who are so exploited by not only this animation house, but also by other companies in the industry in Japan.

In a comment the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen said ‘I hope the people who have worked so hard to make this experience and animation possible are rewarded more and more… that’s all I’m saying!!’.

We do not know what MAPPA will respond to these statements. The fact is that it is not the first time that Akutami touches on the topic.

In a previous message in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine he talked about a very popular promo.

In this case we are referring to the second preview of the second season of the anime Jujutsu Kaisen. On that occasion Gege Akutami said ‘all of Sakuga’s cuts for the second trailer of Season 2 were too good’.

Then, this mangaka finished with ‘I’m worried about the workplace [del estudio]’. MAPPA staff have long reported problems when working with this company’s anime.

Akutami Gege wishes JJK animators are repaid for their hard work in his latest comment: “I hope the people who have worked so hard to make this experience and animation possible be repaid more & more…is all I say!!” pic.twitter.com/F6jR8oK44F — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) October 28, 2023

In the past the studio has received accusations of labor exploitation with work schedules almost impossible to meet, which leads to animators, cartoonists and other professionals working overtime.

Fountain: MAPPA.

To this we must add the low salaries they receive and there is no shortage of those who leave MAPPA and prefer to work with other studios or emigrate to China. So the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen is asking, at least mildly, for this to change.

