Jujutsu Kaisen It is one of the most beloved dark shonen of today, Gege Akutami, its mangaka revealed that the installment is at its climax, right in the middle of the last arc of Shinjuku Showdown. All the characters in the series are in danger and the author has already shown that he is not afraid of the hatred of the fans, however, he accepted that it was not in his plans to end one of the most beloved.

Last year we saw one of the most powerful sorcerers die in the manga and this only advanced the massacre of Itadori’s world’s hope, but before that, in the recent Shibuya animated arc, we lost a couple of characters: Nobara Kugisaki and Nanami Kento.

However, Nanami as an excellent and kind mentor who wanted a quiet life in Malaysia broke everyone’s hearts on the internet And according to the author, his death was not planned that way from the beginning. More details below.

The author of Jujutsu Kaisen He commented that He actually planned for Nanami Kento to stay with us longer, However, at the end of the day, there are certain moments in creation, he admits, that move on their own. The script is created by the personality of the sorcerers.

“Sometimes it seems that… the script advances and evolves depending on the characters themselves“, he commented.

And it is that, It must be remembered that every death or hope is linked to Yuji Itadorithe protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen and guides him to the destiny that his creator’s ink has prepared:

“I didn’t want Nanami to die at that moment, although I was thinking that maybe there was no way to avoid it, but [al final] Itadori burst in and well, you know how it went. [lo demás]. I originally felt that Nanami had outgrown the script, but when I put it into words, [parece que más bien] Nanami was the motivation and Itadori was the one who surpassed the script.”

And that was what the death of our beloved sorcerer left us. If you want to know more about the importance of the character, Check out our special content here: Jujutsu Kaisen: The Importance of Nanami Kento – The Virtue of Guidance

Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Gojo Satoru Dead?

Spoiler alert!

Gojo Satoru was defeated in a head-on battle against Sukuna. Fans’ hopes were dashed when the sorcerer’s body was reassembled, only for his student, Yuta Okotsu, to take possession of it and confront Sukuna with a new plan.

The technique used is the same one that bound his best friend Geto to a curse. The chain of deaths in the Shinjuku Showdown arc is endless and overwhelming. Let’s see what the author has to offer. Do you think the theory that Itadori could become a curse is true?

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.