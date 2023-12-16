













Jujutsu Kaisen: Author confirms that the story would come to an end before the end of 2024 | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Akutami shared a message at the Jump Festa '24 panel about the end of his work. In this, he said very clearly 'this is probably the last Jump Festa where Jujutsu Kaisen will still be serialized'.

This suggests that sometime in 2024 he will end the manga. As you can see, it doesn't say when exactly. Nor how much it subtracts from his work, but that he will try to put an end to it is something certain.

We recommend: Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash: Satoru Gojo gives us a lesson in how game mechanics work.

It's only a matter of time Jujutsu Kaisen. In February 2021, Gege Akutami commented that it was likely that he would finish the manga in two years. He wasn't sure if he could do it and as you can tell he didn't follow through.

Fountain: Shueisha.

But in December 2022, at Jump Festa '23, he shared a message that said 'If you accompany me for one more year (maybe), I will be very happy'. So this mangaka was already giving signs that he wanted to finish his work.

At the event there was the announcement that the manga Jujutsu Kaisen It will soon have 90 million copies in circulation. This applies not only to copies sold to readers but also to those in stores and warehouses.

To reach this mark it is necessary for volume #25 of the manga to go on sale. Jujutsu Kaisenwhich will happen on January 4, 2024.

Something that also came to light is that since the second season of the anime premiered, sales have increased.

Fountain: MAPPA.

This was 10 million units since the issuance began six months ago. To celebrate the success of the series there will be an exhibition, which will take place in Tokyo in the summer of 2024.

Apart from Jujutsu Kaisen We have more manga and anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)