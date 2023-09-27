The last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen left fans shocked by the tragic death of one of their favorite characters, Satoru Gojo. The manga’s author, Gege Akutami, has provoked mixed emotions among readers with this unexpected turn of events. The highly anticipated battle between gojothe formidable sorcerer, and Sukunathe King of Curses, had been one of the highlights of the series since its inception.

Chapter 235 concluded with the apparent victory of gojoafter an impressive showdown that saw him sacrifice Shinjuku to defeat Mahoraga and Sukuna. However, Chapter 236 took a heartbreaking turn, revealing the untimely death of gojo. This revelation left fans in shock and sparked discussions about Akutami’s narrative decisions.

Disappointed fans expressed their feelings on social media platforms, many taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express their sadness and frustration. Some fans criticized Akutami for his handling of the death of gojobelieving that the character deserved a different fate, especially given his importance in the series.

The character of gojo had been a central figure throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, and his popularity among fans increased the emotional impact of his death. The unexpected nature of the disappearance of gojo and the sudden change in story direction left readers with a feeling of betrayal. Although character deaths are not uncommon in mangas, the departure of gojo had a particular impact because of its role in the narrative.

Everything got worse when Akutami, seeing the commotion it caused on social networks, decided to publish a tweet in which he mentioned:

“Oops, it seems I forgot to draw a chapter.”

Alluding to the change that occurred in the battle between chapters 235 and 236. Some fans are even sure that this is what happened and that there is a lost chapter that for some reason was not published. Others are furious at the perpetrator’s audacity to mock after hurting them in this way.

Despite the mixed reactions, it is important to recognize that Akutami’s narrative decisions have generated passionate responses, much like other well-known manga series. In some cases, intense fan reactions have even led to threats against manga authors, raising concerns about the impact on creators. While fans of Jujutsu Kaisen As they face this unexpected turn of events, they look forward to future chapters with a mix of anticipation and uncertainty, hoping for a resolution that does justice to the legacy of Satoru Gojo in this beloved manga.

Via: Hindustan Times

Author’s note: Yes, it’s heartbreaking, but I think these are the most interesting twists a manga can take. And I like authors who are not afraid to implement them.