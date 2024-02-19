













Jujutsu Kaisen: Author admits error that occurred in chapter 249









In chapter 249 of Jujutsu Kaisen raised the technique of Yuta Okkotsu, Thanks to her and the sorcerers with whom the King of Curses previously fought, the cast is on the verge of destroying evil in the world.

However, recently mangaka Gege Akutami reported that the chapter had an error:

“Why does Okkotsu have a ring on his middle finger? Who drew this? Sigh…”.

That's right, did you notice? When Yuta awakens his domain expansion he doesn't have the ring in the right place. It seems like Akutami made a mistake when drawing, but he fully acknowledged it and said so on social media.

Obviously, some of the die-hard fans noticed, but the mangaka took responsibility for the slip of his little mistake which, in the end, does not have a special weight in the path of the story, but it is appreciated that Akutami-sensei has commented on it.

Are you ready for the next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen? What will happen to Megumi and Sukuna?

Where can I watch the Jujutsu Kaisen anime?

Both seasons of the popular shonen are available on the platform. Crunchyroll. Also the movie that works as a prequel is available.

Notably Jujutsu Kaisen Zero It will be essential prior to the third season.

Currently, you can read the latest chapter of the manga through Sleeve Plus. Chapter 251 continues adapting the ending of the Shinjuku Showdown arc.

