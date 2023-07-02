On the occasion ofAnime Expo 2023 currently in progress, here comes the first bombs in the videogame field! BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces a new video game in style, Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clasha 2-VS-2 action game developed by Byking For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Although it does not have a release date or launch window yet, we know that this title will offer a lot of action and fights that will involve 1 player in local mode and up to 4 players in online multiplayer mode.

In Japan, the game will be made available in retail format only in versions PS5 And Switcheswhile all the others will be sold digitally.

More details will be revealed in the dedicated presentation panel during Anime Expo 2023. Below you can find the announcement trailer and some first information!

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is a 3D action brawler in which players will have to create a team of characters from the cast of the anime and unleash powerful attacks with the famous “Cursed Techniques” of the series, all through two-on-two fights.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash’s arena brawls allow fans to play and relive the original story and action of the series, in which protagonist Yuji Itadori and a cast of unforgettable characters defend humanity from the monsters known as the Curses in Modern Japan. The title remains faithful to the original work with visuals inspired by the distinctive aesthetic of the work, with a selection of over fifteen favorite fighters to choose from, and featuring intense action and explosive animations.

In Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash players will be able to select their own two-on-two teams, each capable of executing a wide range of powerful tag team attacks. Different combinations of characters will have unique synergies and power dynamics. By completing battles, it will be possible to increase the power level of your fighter, unlocking more powerful attacks as they progress.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu