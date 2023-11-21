













Jujutsu Kaisen: Animators accuse Mappa of payment abuse









Recently Studio MAPPA has been criticized for the terrible working conditions to which it subjects its employees. It seems that Jujutsu Kaisenis the project that has especially generated significant problems due to the demand it sustains.

At the end of the day, Jujutsu Kaisen It is one of the most popular anime of the moment. It was revealed that the impressive film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was encouraged in just four months. She is crazy! However, the real problem is the implications of that time worked.

Some animators have broken the vow of silence and have commented that it is not only that the service they provide is exaggerated – they spend too many hours in the studio – but that they are not compensated as extra payments and that on top of that, they are now delaying their payments.

Below is a tweet from an important animator that, however, had to be deleted quickly, although it gave fans and users time to see it:

“When things get tough, I get inundated with job requests, but when it comes to money negotiations, it gets postponed for more than a month. That’s the kind of company MAPPA is. “I’m already tired of keeping silent about it.”

The animators complain about the outrageous conditions in which they work. They leave us an extremely long-winded anime and are treated with zero formality, it seems.

Some users responded in support of the big hands that give us the animated splendor of Jujutsu Kaisen:

“Instead of exorcising the darkness of the cursed spirits, please exorcise the darkness of the industry first.” [anime]…”.

The serious thing about the situation is that beyond whether the salary is increased or paid proportionally, in a fair manner; It seems that Studio MAPPA exceeds the labor regulations of its country. This is surprising and obviously reprehensible. Some animators have raised their voices and we hope that they will soon be paid their salaries and treated with more respect and formality that they deserve.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

The first and second seasons are available on Crunchyroll. The film is also part of the platform’s catalog and has dubbing and subtitles.

Let us remember that the second season is still broadcast and premiered in a deux cours format.

