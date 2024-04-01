













Terumi Nishii is an important animator and character designer in the Japanese industry, in fact, he supervised Jujutsu Kaisen, but he is also quite known for his critical stance towards the Japanese anime industry. A recent comment allows us to remember that, despite the fact that there are more and more series, the unexpected boom could be harmful for Japan.

Terumi Nishii has been in charge of character designs and supervision of the series. JoJo no Kimyō na Bōken: Diamond wa Kudakenai (2016) and Mawaru Penguindrum (2011), so we can trust their experiencelately he is very active on his social networks and they allow us to see the increasingly critical situation in which the animators find themselves.

The anime boom has been so intense that now studios seek to finish their projects as soon as possible, to satisfy audience demand. However, since this is so unexpected, the animators have little experience and if this is combined with the terrible work structure to which they can access, everything becomes too complicated.

The industry fears it doesn't have enough talent to draw on, while workers say, The talent is there but there is no way to strengthen it through fair payment, as noted in the recent complaints of labor exploitation (especially at the release of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen). It seems that the anime is in trouble from every angle; And the high demand for the series is so unexpected that the system is not ready to supply it in any sense.

“In the future, the capacity of each studio will be completely exhausted. We expect to see more and more bankruptcies because a production scheduled to end in three years will be forced to end in five, probably because its budget is allocated to another production. I wonder how many animators will be able to survive when this happens. Those who are careless will be fired. We will all have to start studying more.”Nishii posted.

Changes are the order of the day, mentions the supervisor of Jujutsu Kaisen, and there is no way to stop themtime will let us see how the industry will solve its same needs.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

All seasons of the popular dark shonen are available on the Crunchyroll platform. Even the film that works as a prequel to the story is also in their catalog, so if you have not seen the popular sorcerer series, which is increasingly perceived as gloomy, perhaps it is your time.

Jujutsu Kaisen It is based on the manga work by Gege Akutami, whose manga work is still being serialized by Shuēisha. It currently has 255 chapters, you can read the last three for free and legally here.

