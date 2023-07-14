













Jujutsu Kaisen animator is attacked on social networks illustration described as racist







@bannogawa_b is one of Studio MAPPA animators in charge of Jujutsu Kaisen. Just before the premiere He shared a drawing that was described as racist because Gojo and company are seen making a particular mockery of Geto.

The gesture refers to fox eyes, in other words, slanted eyes:

Source: @bannogawa_b via Twitter. The first image corresponds to the accusation of racism, while the second to the first apology issued by the animator.

After the publication, his Twitter was filled with comments full of outrage in response to the image. Immediately, the animator apologized, drew a new drawing showing Gojo flirtatiously apologizing, and deleted the previous post. Here is your comment:

“I sincerely apologize for my ignorance and for any inconvenience caused. I deeply regret my actions. In the future, I will limit my work-related tweets to the minimum necessary. Thanks for your understanding”.

Nevertheless, the community did not accept the justification, which was described as reckless and false. So the animator turned to a new post:

“I’m sorry, but I deleted the photo I posted before the broadcast, so please forgive me for that. To those who responded, I apologize for not being able to reply. Please look forward to the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen! Thank you so much!”

The fans continue to reproach the image described as racist, despite the fact that the animator apologized twice and deleted the images.

On the other hand, Gege Akutami nor the study have ruled on the matter.

Where to see Jujutsu Kaisen?

All animated production is available on Crunchyroll.

For its part, the latest chapters of the manga can be read legally and for free on the MangaPlus platform. It currently has 228 chapters.

