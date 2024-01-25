













Jujutsu Kaisen It is the shonen anime of the moment, its second season was launched in autumn 2023 and a third has already been announced. For your partthe manga is getting more and more interesting. Below you could read some spoilers if you are not up to date with the delivery.

In the November 2023 issues of the manga Jujutsu Kaisen We saw how one of the most beloved characters in history fell. The most powerful sorcerer in the world faced the king of curses; and unfortunately Gojo Satoru died at the hands of Sukuna.

They put up a great fight though, definitely no one can wait to see it animated. And in fact M Studio, which is a group of fans that usually makes adaptations, made one and the result is spectacular.

It's certainly not official and it's not from Studio MAPPA, but it brings us closer to the moment and gives us goosebumps. The fans of Jujutsu Kaisen They are still waiting for better news about the death of Gojo Satoru and this video does nothing more than add lemon to the wound.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

The two seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen and the film that works as a prequel are available on the Crunchyroll streaming platform.

Remember that the platform has a payment option and also a free option with ads. So there are no excuses to watch the series. While we wait for the third season, Let's remember that the manga is still in serialization and the last three chapters are available on Manga Plus.

