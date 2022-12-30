2022 is about to end but there are details worth sharing. One of them has to do with the most lucrative Japanese series, which turned out to be Jujutsu Kaisen Y one piecewhich highlighted his manga and anime.

The data, which comes from measurement company Oricon, reveals that the former was the most lucrative series this year, while the latter came in second. It is easy to understand the reasons.

In cases of Jujutsu Kaisen Y one piece both had animated movies. Yes, the one for the first series came out at the end of last year, but the money it raised was in 2022 anyway.

We recommend: Jujutsu Kaisen reveals the first preview of its second season.

We refer to jujutsu kaisen 0, a great work of study MAPPA. As for the second, he had One Piece FILM: RED, which also generated a lot of money. Something that also helped Jujutsu Kaisen was that his manga was the best seller of the year.

Fountain: Jujutsu Kaisen.

The big winner in the end is Shueisha, which is the publisher that owns the rights to both series. What about the other places? Well, he was in third Tokyo Revengerswhose manga sold but did not have an anime or movie.

Fourth place goes to SPY x FAMILYwhich had an anime and continues to sell well its manga. Kimetsu no Yaiba got the fifth My Hero Academia the sixth and Detective Conan the ninth.

Where to see the Jujutsu Kaisen movie?

If you happen to want to watch the movie Jujutsu Kaisenwhich is jujutsu kaisen 0, well you can do it through Crunchyroll. This video-on-demand service has it available to its subscribers.

This is how it can be enjoyed in Japanese with subtitles in Latin Spanish or dubbed in that language. So far it is the only platform on which it is available. This story is a prequel to the popular television anime.

Fountain: MAPPA.

What about the movie one piece? That’s another history. At the moment it is not known in which service it will be available. Logic would indicate that Crunchyroll, which has the anime.

But Netflix is ​​also interested in animated films, especially from Toei Animation. 2023 is a few days away and we will see if Jujutsu Kaisen Y one piece They can stand out again. Although it is possible that other manga and anime manage to do it.

In addition to Jujutsu Kaisen Y one piece we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.